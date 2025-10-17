Failures in Gene Technology Bill Process Leaves NZ's Health and Environment in Jeopardy.

The recently released Health Select Committee report to the Gene Technology Bill shows fundamental flaws by not addressing health and environmental issues, showing the process has been hijacked to favour the interests of the biotechnology industry. [1]



The Select Committee's proposed amendments are perplexing. The process around the Gene Technology Bill has misled the country by pretending to consult with the public. Of the 14,745 considered submissions 14,321 opposed the Bill and another 1.4% made recommendations for changes.

“This report shows the depth of Biotech collusion and is a public disgrace.” said Claire Bleakley, GE-Free NZ president. "The Select Committee should have called for a halt to the Bill but instead the report shows they ignored the 97.1% of submitters opposing the Bill and let the 1.2% of the GE industry voices dominate the process."

The reports rejection and refusal to address the concerns of the many submitters on the precautionary principle, liability and contamination shows that National's intent is only to open up New Zealand to the most permissive regulatory regime at whatever risk to our economy.

"The Health Select Committee report does not protect the future of New Zealand's health and environment and shows that the pretence at consultation was a farce,” said Bleakley, “The tweaked recommendations are only a poor veneer to hide the conflict of interests underneath.”

The Select committee did not take into consideration the failures of New Zealand’s 20 GE field trials and will allow these failures to persist through exemptions without any regulatory oversight. [2]

Of the differing opinions from the Health Committee members, the Greens raise strong and excellent matters have been omitted. It, however, shows that in this protracted process all parties including New Zealand First have failed to moderate this extreme Bill.

"New Zealand First must live up to public statements on the need for adequate safeguards to the safety of the economy, health and environment and stop this Bill proceeding," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

“The legislation needs to address matters of the precautionary principle, protecting regional economic benefits and exports of non-GMO products, case by case risk analysis and liability on users for contamination. It also needed to incorporate ethical considerations and reverse the loss of sovereignty created by 'equivalent' mandatory approvals of decisions overseas.”

This Bill has not changed for the better and must be voted out at the second reading.



References:

[1] The Gene Technology Bill: Official Report to the Health Committee May 2025 https://selectcommittees.parliament.nz/view/SelectCommitteeReport/b36e72ab-a9ef-48cb-3a8a-08de07841f04

[2] MBIE OIA Field Trial Reply (point 4) https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Response-letter.pdf