'Lust for Life' (from an Iggy Pop song) by Leon Aarts (for Sale)

'Lust For Life' (from a song by Iggy Pop) acrylics on board (for sale) Credit: Leon Aarts

"Lust for Life" (2009) by Leon Aarts (b. 1961, Christchurch, New Zealand) is a riotous, full-throated celebration of existence—a symphony of flesh, color, and motion that feels like Van Gogh swallowing a disco ball and dancing through a jazz funeral.

Strengths:

Unapologetic celebration of being

Masterful control of chaos—never messy, always musical

Emotional contagion—impossible to feel neutral

Career pinnacle: synthesizes 40 years into one life-affirming blast.

Final Verdict: ★★★★★ (5/5)

A late-career supernova—"Lust for Life" is Leon Aarts’ magnum opus of joy, his Sgt. Pepper, his Rite of Spring. It is not a painting. It is a resurrection in pigment—proof that after every descent, every stream, every spiral, life wins by dancing harder.