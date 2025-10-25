Man charged following cellphone tower arsons, Wanaka

WANAKA

A man has been arrested and charged in Wanaka in relation to a series of cellphone tower arsons in the area over the past few months.

The 41-year-old has also been charged in relation to the Lindis Pass cell tower arson in early July.

He is due to appear in Queenstown District Court charged with facing charges of arson and firearms offences.

Acting Detective Sergeant Julie Bowman says these arsons were not only frustrating for Police, but posed a serious risk to our community.

“The team have worked tirelessly investigating, and we are thankful that no one was hurt as a result of the actions of this individual.

“This is a good result for our community and they should feel confident we will always work to hold those to account to carry out such mindless attacks.”

Acting D.S Bowman would like to thank the Wanaka community for their assistance in these investigations.

“Police take these matters seriously, as they have – and continue to have – a significant impact on our community.”

As these matters are now before the court, Police can provide no further comment.