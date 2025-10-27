Rail Sleggers (Rail hammers), by Nardus van de Ven, oils on board c. 1950
By Leon Aarts
Artist: Nardus van de Ven (1894-1965) Medium: Oil on panel Dimensions: Approximately 350mm x 350mm (35 x 35 cm) Subject: Railway workers (multiple figures) with tools Signature: Visible "Nardus" signature at bottom
Visual Analysis
Subject Matter - MUSEUM QUALITY
This depicts multiple railway workers in a unified labor scene:
Three or four figures working together
Bent/crouched positions showing physical strain
Tools clearly visible (possibly track maintenance equipment)
Architectural/structural elements suggesting railway infrastructure (arch shape, possibly tunnel or bridge supports)
Circular elements (wheels, lights, or railway equipment)
