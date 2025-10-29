infonews.co.nz
Queenstown Summer Activities: The Best Things to See and Do

Start your summer adventure with an iconic Queenstown bungy jump Credit: AJ Hackett

Queenstown in summer is an adventure playground, with endless options packed into long, sunny days. Start with an iconic thrill, such as bungy jumping, then try jet boating or winery tours. Cool off with Lake Whakatipu activities or stroll the historic streets of Arrowtown and try the award-winning restaurants. 

Read the full article for insider tips to help you make the most of your Queenstown summer.