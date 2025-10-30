Latest Curriculum like a foreign document say principals

Principals across the country are horrified by the latest version of the national curriculum, for years 0 - 10, which has been drip-fed to them over the past two days.

"This third version of curriculum in two years, is a philosophical shift from the original design presented in 2023," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF)

"Inclusion and giving effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi have long been foundational principles in our uniquely New Zealand curriculum. Now they are not even core expectations, making this feel like a foreign document," said Otene.

"The 2023 draft was a curriculum grounded in partnership, belonging, and the mana of every learner. This latest version is grounded in standardisation, prescription and measurement. It is a reframing of the purpose of the curriculum and the purpose of education," she said.

Otene and the NZPF membership are also critical of the process for curriculum change saying it lacks credibility and took no notice of representatives’ feedback and prevented them from seeking feedback from wider principal groups.

"Despite sector representatives providing detailed feedback on the English and Mathematics and Statistics curriculum, there is no evidence that substantive concerns were addressed in the final documents," she said, "and non-disclosure agreements effectively shut the door on constructive dialogue with the wider community of principals."

"We have paused all discussions with the Ministry of Education regarding the curriculum and will be meeting with all of our Regional and Local Principals’ Associations on Friday to further discuss the latest curriculum and provide feedback by the required date of April 2026," she said.

"When a curriculum loses its focus on inclusion, wellbeing, and culturally sustaining practice, it's our students who suffer," said Otene.

"We owe it to our students, our communities, and our profession to get this right. That requires genuine consultation, adequate time for implementation, and a curriculum that is truly fit for purpose for Aotearoa New Zealand."