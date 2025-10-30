Lost tramper's lucky escape

A tramper lost in dense Northland bush was able to make it home safely thanks to highly skilled and dedicated Search and Rescue teams.

Northland Police Search and Rescue lead, Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, says the tramper, who was on a day walk, had almost reached the summit of Mount Tutamoe before abandoning the effort due to the tough terrain.

“As he was on his way down, he unintentionally wandered off the track and ended up lost.”

The tramper had patchy cell phone reception but was able to place a call through to the Police emergency call centre.

“Once we received that call, Police Search and Rescue teams, assisted by Northland Land Search and Rescue volunteers, deployed to the scene,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“Three field teams went in to attempt to locate the lost tramper, with only sporadic details as to his location.”

The teams used a normally locked 4x4 forestry track to position themselves further up the mountain.

“Around 9pm, the teams located the man after making voice contact,” says Detective Sergeant Overton.

“Once he was secured the teams started an extremely slow walk out – due to the rugged terrain this took almost three hours.”

The lost tramper and SAR teams arrived back at the car park around midnight.

“The tramper was injured but exhausted after his ordeal,” Detective Sergeant Overton says.

“Police drove him home to make sure he got there safely.”

Despite the successful outcome, the incident has prompted a warning about the importance of thorough preparation when undertaking activities in isolated or challenging environments, either on land or at sea.

“With summer approaching and longer days people want to get out and about and enjoy Northland’s great outdoors,” says Detective Sergeant Overton.

“People need to make sure they have adequate clothing, navigation tools, and know what the weather forecast is.

“They should also ideally not go alone or tell someone else where they are going, have two forms of communication and carry a GPS.”

Detective Sergeant Overton expressed thanks to the Far North Land Search and Rescue volunteers for their help.

“Police train together with Land Search and Rescue volunteers for these scenarios,” he says.

“The teams know how to work together efficiently, making real-life rescues faster, safer, and more effective.”