Survey reveals shocking cost of consents

By Federated Farmers of New Zealand

A new survey shows the cost and complexity of resource consents have reached breaking point, highlighting the need for urgent Government intervention.

Federated Farmers’ Survey on Resource Consents found four out of five farmers are worried about gaining or renewing consents, and the average bill for gaining a new consent has hit nearly $45,000. Renewal permits aren’t far behind, averaging $28,000.

"Our survey makes for incredibly sobering reading, as it’s shown us the true scale of the consenting problems," Federated Farmers freshwater spokesperson Colin Hurst says.

"It’s staggering to learn the average total cost farmers are being stung with for regional council and consultancy fees is $45,000.

"It’s even worse for Canterbury farmers, who are forking out over $60,000.

"These numbers paint a damning picture of a system that’s simply not working."

Hurst says it’s getting harder and more expensive every year to get a consent to keep farming, and there’s no clear reason why.

"The whole process has become so uncertain and complex that most farmers now must rely entirely on consultants and expert advisors.

"Even then, there’s no guarantee they’ll get a fair or timely decision.

"Farmers and growers are exhausted, stressed out and losing faith in a system that seems to prioritise paperwork over environmental outcomes."

Completed by Federated Farmers members nationwide in September and October, the survey shows frustration among farmers is boiling over.

"Many farmers described the consenting process as ‘a rort’, ‘ridiculous’, ‘extortion’, and ‘a nightmare’," Hurst says.

"How are they supposed to have the confidence to keep investing in their businesses if they don’t even know whether they’ll be allowed to keep farming next year?

"The simple answer is they can’t. The uncertainty is pulling the handbrake on growth and productivity right across the sector."

With thousands of consents due to expire in the coming months, Federated Farmers says the situation is now urgent and requires immediate action.

"The Government’s plans to reform the RMA and replace it with a more workable framework are welcome - but that won’t happen overnight," Hurst says.

"We’re staring down the barrel of even more stress and confusion if nothing changes.

"Farmers need certainty right now. Let’s end the consent chaos and give farmers the certainty they deserve."

Federated Farmers is calling on the Government to allow all existing consents to roll over until the new system is in place.

"That would be a simple, practical step to save farmers time, money and stress," Hurst says.

Key Findings

Effluent consents are the most common (24%), followed closely by farming (land use) and water take/irrigation (both 21%).

38% of respondents applied for a resource consent in the past year, indicating frequent engagement, while 31% applied over five years ago, suggesting varied consent durations.

The average spend on regional councils for consents was $17,400 with Auckland ($24,300) and Canterbury ($25,000) being the most expensive regions.

District council costs averaged $9,000, with Canterbury districts ($15,800) the most expensive.

Consultant costs averaged $27,500 nationally, with Canterbury ($47,700) again the highest.

40% plan to apply for or renew consents in the next 24 months, expecting to spend an average of $28,574 on consultants alone.

Nearly four out of five farmers (78%) are concerned about gaining or renewing resource consents, reflecting anxiety about regulatory hurdles.

40% expect to pay fees to affected parties (e.g. iwi), with 31% unsure, indicating uncertainty around additional costs.

Qualitative comments highlight frustration with excessive costs, bureaucratic delays, council incompetence, inconsistent implementation between council planners, iwi consultation fees, council use of consultants and farmers paying for the training of council planners. Farmers and growers also noted a lack of environmental logic and are calling for significant reform.