Flood First Response: The Crucial Steps You Need to Take Before You Call Your Insurer

When disaster strikes and your property is hit by flood or water damage, the clock is ticking. You might think you have to wait for your insurance company's approval before starting the clean-up, but that delay can lead to irreversible damage.

Our new guide breaks down the essential first steps to securing your property, preventing secondary damage, and navigating the insurance claims process effectively.

Act Fast to Mitigate Damage: Learn why time is critical and how immediate water extraction and professional drying prevent costly secondary damage and mould growth.

The Approved Supplier Advantage: Discover why contacting an insurance-approved partner first—like JAE—allows you to bypass potential delays and start the critical restoration work sooner.

Streamline Your Claim: See how expert documentation, detailed damage reports, and direct liaison with your insurer simplify the entire claims process for you.

Essential Claims Tips: Understand the critical records you need to keep, including photos, videos, and receipts, to ensure a successful and complete reimbursement.

Ready to minimise the damage and ensure a hassle-free recovery after a flood?

Read the full guide here: Working with Insurance After a Flood: What You Need to Know