When to Take Your Child to the Dentist for the First Time

Keep your child's smile healthy from the first tooth. Credit: Team Dental

Did you know that your child’s dental care should start even before their first tooth appears? Early oral care sets the foundation for healthy smiles and lifelong habits.

Our latest article explains why taking your child to the dentist early is so important and how free dental services in New Zealand support families from birth to 18 years old.

Start Early for Healthy Smiles: Take your child to a dental care provider six months after their first tooth appears or by age two.

Take your child to a dental care provider six months after their first tooth appears or by age two. Prevent Early Decay: Even breast milk or bedtime bottles can cause tooth decay, so early check-ups are key.

Even breast milk or bedtime bottles can cause tooth decay, so early check-ups are key. Build Confidence at the Dentist: Early, positive visits help children feel comfortable and reduce dental fear.

Early, positive visits help children feel comfortable and reduce dental fear. Access Free Dental Care: From birth to 18 years old, Kiwi kids can receive free dental care through school or community clinics.

From birth to 18 years old, Kiwi kids can receive free dental care through school or community clinics. Comprehensive Services for Every Age: From fluoride varnish for babies to fillings and cleanings for older children, early care makes a difference.

Give your child the best start for lifelong oral health.

Read the full article to learn more about early dental care for children.