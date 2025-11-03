Tenant Cancellation Dilemma: Your Rights and Next Steps for Landlords

When a tenant cancels a contractor visit, it can lead to frustrating delays and wasted call-out fees. Landlords need to know the specific rules in Wellington and Hawke's Bay to navigate these situations legally and calmly, ensuring maintenance is completed while respecting tenant rights.

Our latest article breaks down your rights under the Residential Tenancies Act and how to handle cancellations without breaching the tenant's right to quiet enjoyment.

Clarify Access: Understand the strict 24-hour notice rule and the specific times landlords are legally permitted to enter a rental property for maintenance.

Are you confident you know how to proceed when maintenance is necessary and your tenant objects?

