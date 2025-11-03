Clarity on Contamination: Understanding New Meth Rules for Your Rental Property
Monday 3 November 2025, 11:07PM
By News Online
After years of uncertainty and conflicting guidance, the Government has finally confirmed new regulations for managing methamphetamine contamination in rental properties under the Residential Tenancies Act.
These long-awaited rules, which are set to commence in 2026, are designed to protect tenant health while bringing much-needed clarity and certainty for landlords and property managers.
Our latest article breaks down the core elements of this new framework:
- Define Contamination: Learn the new clear standard: a rental property is now defined as contaminated when meth residue levels exceed 15 micrograms per 100 square centimetres (15μg/100cm²).
- Assess Tenancy Rights: Discover the specific threshold (30μg/100cm²) that will give landlords the right to terminate a tenancy due to high contamination.
- Simplify Compliance: Understand how these science-based, national standards will reduce disputes and clarify how remediation must occur.
- Prepare for Implementation: Find out what immediate action is required from landlords (spoiler: none yet) and what guidance will be released before the 2026 commencement date.
Stay ahead of these significant changes to the Residential Tenancies Act and ensure you are prepared for a consistent, science-based approach to managing meth in your investment property.
Read the full article here: What the New Meth Rules Mean for Rental Properties