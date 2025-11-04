New Pet Rules in Rentals: How Auckland Landlords Can Protect Their Investment

From December 1, 2025, major changes to the Residential Tenancies Act introduce clear rules for pets in rentals, including a new pet bond system. These reforms are designed to strike a balance, meeting tenant demand while providing landlords with greater security against pet-related damage.

Our essential guide breaks down these crucial reforms, outlining exactly what you need to know and how to prepare before the deadline.

Secure Your Assets: Learn how the new "pet bond" allows you to collect up to two weeks' extra rent, providing a direct fund for potential pet damage, separate from your general tenancy bond.

Understand Liability: Discover the key difference: tenants are now fully liable for all pet damage beyond fair wear and tear, allowing you to claim directly against the bond or the tenant.

Master Consent Rules: Find out the strict 21-day timeline for responding to pet requests and the specific "reasonable grounds" you can use to refuse consent without risking a fine of up to $1,500.

Prepare for Compliance: Get the practical steps you need to take now—from updating tenancy agreements to setting up your pet bond process with Tenancy Services—to ensure a seamless transition.

Are you ready to navigate these changes confidently, reduce vacancy risk, and attract a wider pool of responsible tenants?

Read the full briefing: Pet Bonds and Consent Rules Start 1 December 2025