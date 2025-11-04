The Pet Question: Navigating the New Rules for Auckland Rental Properties

For many Auckland landlords, deciding whether to allow pets has always been a tough call, balancing the desire for a wider tenant pool against potential property damage. But with new tenancy laws on the way, the rules—and the opportunities—are changing.

Our latest article breaks down the updated legislation and offers practical strategies to manage the risks and rewards of running a pet-friendly rental.

Understand the Law: Get up-to-date on the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2024 changes, effective December 1, 2025, and what they mean for your tenancy agreements.

Ready to review your pet policy and prepare for the upcoming changes?

Read the full article here: Should You Allow Pets in Your Auckland Rental Property?