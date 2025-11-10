Looking for a Christmas Party Idea Your Team Will Actually Love?

The Auckland Harbour Bridge Climb and Bungy Bach experience turns the typical end-of-year celebration into an epic team adventure, complete with panoramic views, high-fives at 64 metres, and post-climb BBQs on the waterfront. Whether you’re bonding over adrenaline or beers, this is the kind of party people talk about long after the decorations come down.

Sick of soggy sausage rolls and awkward small talk under fluorescent office lights? Or those Christmas parties where no one remembers a thing? This year, ditch the predictable restaurant booking and corporate karaoke and give your team a Christmas function they’ll actually be excited about (and remember!).

