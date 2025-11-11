David Campbell to be the next Law Society President

Auckland lawyer David Campbell has been appointed the 34th President of the New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa. His appointment was confirmed at the Law Society’s Council meeting.

Mr Campbell, a respected leader within the legal community, is a partner at Dentons and has served as Vice President of the Law Society Board since 2022. He also contributes to the wider community as a Trustee of the Spencer Mason Trust and was formerly the Chair of Te Tuhi Contemporary Art Trust.

He will formally take up the role on 27 March 2026, succeeding current President Frazer Barton, who will complete his three-year term.

Mr Campbell says the aspect of being a lawyer that he most enjoys is solving problems for others. He has been actively involved with the Law Society since 2014 and says he is humbled to take on the presidency.

"This is a pivotal governance role for an organisation that not only regulates over 17,000 lawyers but also advocates for the rule of law and access to justice, supports legal aid reform, and contributes to the health of our democracy," said Mr Campbell.

"The Law Society is a kaitiaki of an exemplary legal profession - a guardian of standards, ethics, and public trust."

Mr Campbell says his focus will be on maintaining the Law Society’s core responsibilities while continuing to strengthen its wider contribution to the profession and society.

"Key is ensuring the Law Society continues to perform its regulatory function well - that’s our obligation under the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act. At the same time, we need to keep building on the areas where we already do strong work, such as law reform and advocacy. These functions provide enormous value to society, and it’s essential we maintain and strengthen that contribution.

"Also important is one of the most significant changes at the Law Society in recent years which is the reform of our Representative division. The introduction of a membership subscription has been a particularly positive step - we represent all of the profession, but our more than 10,000 lawyer members are those who truly value what the Law Society offers."

Mr Campbell says he will be taking on the presidency at a time when the Law Society is in a strong position, with a clear path forward.

"Everything is moving in the right direction. We’re in a state of steady, incremental improvement - and that’s exactly where we need to be."

