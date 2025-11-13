Two Decades of Pizza, People, and Passion: Cocopelli Celebrates 20 Years

CHRISTCHURCH

For many locals, Cocopelli isn’t just a place to eat - it’s where life has unfolded over the past two decades. From first dates and anniversaries to when it became a makeshift nightclub after the Christchurch earthquakes, the restaurant has remained a mainstay of dining in a city that’s seen plenty of change.

The Secret Ingredient

The key to Cocopelli’s success has always been its people. From long-standing team members to loyal regulars, the relationships built here have created something rare - a restaurant that feels like family. The head chef and restaurant manager have been part of the team since 2011, shaping a workplace culture that defies the burnout often seen in hospitality.

At Cocopelli, the philosophy is simple: you don’t live to work - you work to live. When the team is happy, that energy flows into everything they do. That happiness shows up in the atmosphere and on the plate.

When asked what they find rewarding about reaching the 20 year milestone, the team explain how they’ve got customers who’ve been dining with them that whole time - couples who came in on their first dates who now bring their kids, and others who came in as kids with their parents and now visit with their own families.

Much has changed since those early days, yet inclusivity and connection remain the soul of Cocopelli.

Community at the Core

Cocopelli has always been about bringing people together - not just through food, but through connection. When the Christchurch earthquakes struck and the city’s nightlife disappeared, the restaurant opened its doors in a new way, transforming into a temporary dance venue. With lights, DJs, and music filling the space, Cocopelli became a place for people to reconnect, celebrate, and feel human again.

That same spirit of inclusivity continues to shape everything the restaurant does. The team believes that community starts with making everyone feel welcome - and that includes what’s on the plate. From the early days of introducing gluten-free bases to offering vegetarian and vegan options, Cocopelli has ensured there’s something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their tastes or dietary needs.

Today, the restaurant remains a backdrop for countless personal milestones - proposals, birthdays, anniversaries, and even first dates. Whether a night ends in laughter, love, or simply great pizza, Cocopelli is proud to be a place where everyone belongs.

No Shortcuts — Great Food Takes Time

Cocopelli’s menu has evolved with the times, but some favourites have never left. The Montanara pizza has been their signature dish since day one. It’s topped with a pistachio nut swirl - people love it. And the fry seasoning is a closely guarded secret that may be revealed on their 30th anniversary, the team jokes.

The kitchen focuses on fresh, local ingredients. Pizza sauce is made from scratch, and all desserts are baked in-house. There’s something comforting about home baking - and over the years the team has adapted and perfected recipes based on feedback from their regulars.

Marking the Milestone

To celebrate 20 years, Cocopelli hosted an anniversary event featuring a live DJ (a familiar face from those post-quake nights), a pizza-eating contest, spin-the-wheel prizes, and free anniversary T-shirts for the first 100 guests. There was also a special giveaway - a $300 Mount Gay rum cooler bin — as a thank you to the customers and community who’ve supported Cocopelli through every chapter.

After two decades of pizza, people, and passion, Cocopelli remains what it has always been: a place where everyone feels welcome, where good food brings people together, and where every slice tells a story.