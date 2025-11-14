Man faces charges after thefts from tourist vehicles

CANTERBURY

A 38-year-old man is before the courts after a thorough investigation into damage of tourists’ vehicles in the Canterbury District.

Police were notified on 22 October of a campervan that was broken into at Castle Hill.

This led Police to make further enquiries into similar reports.

Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, Canterbury Rural Prevention Manager, said that after a detailed investigation into these incidents, the Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit, Field Intelligence, and other district staff identified the alleged offender believed to be responsible.

On 12 November Police executed a search warrant in the Selwyn area, where the alleged offender was located and taken into custody.

He has been charged with theft over $1000 from a vehicle and has been remanded in custody until 3 December.

In addition to the charges in relation to this matter, the offender was found to have outstanding victim reparation fines, totalling $28,000.

As a result, the courts have seized the offender's motor vehicle to assist in recovering these reparations.

"This arrest sends a clear message; if you target tourists or any member of our community with theft, we will hold you to account so that our Canterbury community remains safe and enjoyable for everyone," says Senior Sergeant Walker.

"We encourage anyone with information about suspicious or illicit activity at tourist sites, and any public place, to contact Police immediately with as much information as they can safely gather.

"Canterbury Police are committed to the security of our region's visitors and their property."

Information can be provided through 111, or in non-emergencies or after the fact through our 105 services.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers through 0800 555 111.

We cannot do this alone.

Together we can keep Canterbury safe for residents and tourists alike.