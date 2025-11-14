Experience the Kawarau Swing and Ultimate Adventure at Kawarau Bungy Centre

From 43 meters up, launch into the giant Kawarau Swing that sweeps you through the stunning Kawarau Gorge. Go solo or bring your friends. This epic adventure is made to share.

Set alongside the picturesque Kawarau River, the Kawarau Bungy Centre is a world-class venue with plenty to see and do:

Watch bungy jumpers take the leap from the large viewing deck

Take on the 130m-long Kawarau Zipride

Grab souvenirs from the Bungy shop

Enjoy lunch at the Bungy Café

Relax with a drink at the outdoor bar

