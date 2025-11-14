infonews.co.nz
NEWS

Experience the Kawarau Swing and Ultimate Adventure at Kawarau Bungy Centre

Friday 14 November 2025, 7:23PM

By News Online

The iconic Kawarau Swing: one jump, endless memories. Credit: AJ Hackett

From 43 meters up, launch into the giant Kawarau Swing that sweeps you through the stunning Kawarau Gorge. Go solo or bring your friends. This epic adventure is made to share.

Set alongside the picturesque Kawarau River, the Kawarau Bungy Centre is a world-class venue with plenty to see and do:

  • Watch bungy jumpers take the leap from the large viewing deck
  • Take on the 130m-long Kawarau Zipride
  • Grab souvenirs from the Bungy shop
  • Enjoy lunch at the Bungy Café
  • Relax with a drink at the outdoor bar

Don’t miss out. Check out the Kawarau Bungy Centre here and plan your adventure today!