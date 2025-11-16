infonews.co.nz
AGRICULTURE

ACES on Radio NZ - Cold call

ACES pest control

Sunday 16 November 2025, 2:19PM

By ACES pest control

Jesse's Cold Call-Pest control
Jesse talks to Owen at ACES pest control

For a while now we've run a segment called Jesse's Cold Call where Jesse picks up the phone, dials an organisation at random, and hopes to find someone to have a yarn with.

He's called all the information centres around the country and some iwi radio stations. So, given all the chat about hornets, we thought today we'd try our luck with an Auckland pest controller- Owen from ACES 

