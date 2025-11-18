Phase Three of Mental Health Response Change Programme begins

NZ Police and Health New Zealand have commenced implementation of Phase Three of the Mental Health Response Change Programme, following the successful rollout of Phases One and Two.

The change programme aims to see an increased health-led response to mental health, enabling Police more time to do the work that only Police can and which the community expects them to do.

Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson says Health NZ and Police are committed to working together to safely introduce the changes in a way that ensures those in mental distress receive appropriate care, and staff delivering it are kept safe.

“We are determined to get this right and have been taking the time to ensure the plan for Phase Three and its implementation will be safe and clear.

The Phase Three changes are being rolled out nationally across all Police and Health NZ districts.”

Police and Health NZ have taken on feedback from district teams and worked together to create a more streamlined process for submitting and processing non-emergency requests from Health NZ and updated the Police response threshold for managing them, Assistant Commissioner Johnson says.

“Under Phase Three, any non-emergency requests for assistance and missing person reports from mental health services will be assessed against updated guidance that considers the immediate safety risk and if there is a risk of significant future harm that Police powers or capabilities are required to prevent.”

Health NZ Director of Specialist Mental Health and Addiction Karla Bergquist says the safety and well-being of patients and staff delivering their care is paramount.

“The detailed planning work for Phase Three identified a range of scenarios which cannot be managed by health practitioners alone, or where there may be a need for Police assistance in a coordinated, planned way.

“We therefore needed to take these situations into account to ensure the changes could be implemented in a safe way that works for both agencies, so have developed new procedures with clinical input and created training materials for staff to support them through this change.”

Assistant Commissioner Johnson says the updated threshold and new procedures ensure compliance with the agencies’ respective legislative responsibilities, while still aligning with the goal to free up Police to be redeployed to do work only they can do.

“Police will continue to be involved if there is offending, of a level that we would normally attend, or an immediate risk to life or safety – as has always been the case.”

Ms Bergquist says the changes are aimed at creating a system that supports everyone’s mental wellbeing, so people are supported to stay well, and have access to help that works for them.

“The public can be assured there is a range of services to help people in mental distress or those who are concerned about the mental health of whānau.”

If a person is in serious mental distress or crisis, support is available from their local crisis team.

If it’s a life-threatening situation or someone is in immediate danger of harming themselves or others, emergency services should be called on 111.