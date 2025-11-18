Annual food prices increase 4.7 percent

Food prices increased 4.7 percent in the 12 months to October 2025, following a 4.1 percent increase in the 12 months to September 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 4.9 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. This was followed by meat, poultry, and fish, up 7.6 percent annually.



The average price for:

milk was $4.78 per 2 litres, up 13.5 percent annually

instant coffee was $7.88 per 100 grams, up 25.5 percent annually

cheese was $12.71 per 1 kilogram block, up 30.1 percent annually

fresh eggs were $9.88 per dozen, up 18.5 percent annually.