Annual food prices increase 4.7 percent
Tuesday 18 November 2025, 2:53AM
Food prices increased 4.7 percent in the 12 months to October 2025, following a 4.1 percent increase in the 12 months to September 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 4.9 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. This was followed by meat, poultry, and fish, up 7.6 percent annually.
The average price for:
- milk was $4.78 per 2 litres, up 13.5 percent annually
- instant coffee was $7.88 per 100 grams, up 25.5 percent annually
- cheese was $12.71 per 1 kilogram block, up 30.1 percent annually
- fresh eggs were $9.88 per dozen, up 18.5 percent annually.