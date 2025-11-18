UrbanCare Brings Its Trusted House Cleaning to Palmerston North, Focusing on Health and Convenience

The well-known cleaning company expands to the Manawatū, providing vetted cleaners and a focus on creating healthier homes for busy Palmy families.

PALMERSTON NORTH, NZ – 18 November 2025 – UrbanCare, a trusted and well-regarded name in home services across Aotearoa, is delighted to announce the official launch of its premium house cleaning service right here in Palmerston North. To celebrate its arrival in the Manawatū region, all new customers booking their first clean will receive a complimentary sanitisation upgrade. This new service is perfectly positioned as the ideal solution for busy residents seeking to maintain a healthier, more comfortable home without the constant hassle of scrubbing and tidying on weekends.

The residents of Palmerston North lead genuinely busy lives. Whether you’re juggling lectures at Massey University, research deadlines at the AgResearch centre, ferrying kids to their local sports, or simply managing family life, the precious few hours of the weekend are often too quickly swallowed up by housework. UrbanCare’s dedicated service is designed to give that time back to locals. Imagine being able to enjoy the vibrant café scene, take a day trip to Feilding’s famous saleyards, or simply explore the beautiful Manawatū Gorge, without wrestling with a vacuum cleaner—that's the freedom UrbanCare offers.

UrbanCare is not just another cleaning company; it represents a commitment to a higher standard of service. What sets it apart is the rigorous effort put into its team: every cleaner is a thoroughly vetted, friendly local, ensuring peace of mind for every homeowner. The service exclusively uses high-quality, effective cleaning products and operates on a strong commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction. For homeowners, trust and safety are primary concerns, and UrbanCare addresses this head-on by ensuring its cleaners are professional and fully accountable.

The launch special of a free sanitisation upgrade adds significant value beyond basic tidiness. This goes well beyond simple dusting; it involves the application of high-grade disinfectants on crucial high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, benchtops, and kitchen counters. This process uses EPA-approved products to actively reduce the spread of germs, allergens, and common bugs. It's a genuine focus on family well-being, making it particularly appealing to homes with young children, elderly residents, or pets.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring the UrbanCare standard to Palmerston North," says a spokesperson for UrbanCare. "We understand that Palmy families are busy and deeply value a healthy home environment. Our launch isn't just about cleaning; it’s about providing peace of mind and giving our new neighbours one less thing to worry about in their week. We’re committed to becoming the most trusted house cleaning Palmerston North."

UrbanCare is a leading provider of reliable and customer-focused home services across New Zealand. For more information and to book your first clean with a free sanitisation upgrade, please visit the UrbanCare blog at https://blog.urbancare.co.nz/.