What Are the Chances of Successfully Eradicating the Yellow-Legged Hornet?

18th Nov 2025

by Owen

Most Aucklanders have now heard about the yellow-legged hornet detected on the North Shore Pest control. MPI’s response has been fast, organised, and widely praised. Trapping, baiting, nest removal — the teams on the ground are doing everything right, and the public is helping by reporting sightings.

So far, MPI has found:

10 queens

7 nests

2 workers

An excellent early effort.

But the question remains:

Do We Actually Stand a Chance of Eradicating the Yellow-Legged Hornet from New Zealand?

How Did These Hornets Arrive in Auckland?

The most likely route is through the Ports of Auckland, inside a shipping container, sometime in spring 2024 or earlier.

Auckland’s prevailing south-westerly winds mean that if you draw a straight line from the port in the direction the wind blows, you land directly in Glenfield and Birkdale — the exact suburbs where hornets were detected.

This strongly suggests the hornet did not arrive this spring.

Why Not?

The number of queens found indicates they came from a fully developed nest, mature enough to produce reproductive males and females (“pre-queens”).

Producing reproductives requires:

a long warm season

a stable nest

months of development

adequate food sources

A new nest cannot form in early spring 2025 and produce queens already.

It is biologically impossible.

Conclusion

The queens found this year almost certainly originated from a 2024 nest, or possibly even earlier.

A single mature nest produces hundreds of reproductive females.

Finding ten means many more survived, flew, or overwintered.

There are other queens in Auckland that have not yet been detected.

This is simply hornet biology.

How Hornets Travel: Overwintering in Containers

Every winter I receive calls from homeowners reporting “large wasps” coming down from ceiling spaces. When inspected, there is no active nest — no worker traffic in or out.

What they are seeing is:

Queens overwintering in roof cavities.

They hide in sheltered, dry, dark areas:

attics

sheds

wall cavities

ceiling voids

This same behaviour allows a queen hornet to survive long-distance shipping.

If a queen hides inside a container, she can survive the entire voyage.

Most Shipping Containers Are NOT Fumigated

Especially those carrying:

electronics

appliances

plastics

furniture

general retail goods

Containers are frequently unpacked outside the port, often on the North Shore, providing a second pathway.

This method of spread is a documented invasion route for the yellow-legged hornet in:

Europe

the UK

South Korea

Japan

New Zealand is no exception.

What Has Happened Overseas?

We can split outcomes into two categories:

1. Queen or Nest Found Immediately at the Port → Eradication Succeeds

United Kingdom

Queens discovered inside shipping containers were eliminated quickly.

Result: Successful eradication.

2. Queen Escapes Into the Wild → Eradication Fails

Every country where queens escaped into the landscape failed to eradicate the species:

South Korea – failed

Japan – failed

Spain – failed

Italy – failed

Belgium – failed

Germany – failed

Netherlands – failed

France – failed

Once established, eradication proved impossible.

So What Are the Realistic Chances for New Zealand?

While MPI’s response has been excellent, the international pattern — combined with hornet biology — suggests eradication is unlikely.

It is:

too late in the reproductive cycle

almost certain that more queens exist

highly probable that additional nests are undiscovered

These nests will continue developing during the 2025 summer, increasing hornet numbers and making the species noticeable as a new pest in the coming years.

And If Eradication Fails?

Not to worry — New Zealand has been here before.

When MPI eventually ends eradication attempts (as happened with the Argentine ant), your local professional pest controllers will take over and manage the problem.

If the yellow-legged hornet becomes established in Auckland, ACES Pest Control will be ready to deal with these nasty little beasties quickly and safely.

1. What is the yellow-legged hornet and why is it a problem in Auckland?

The yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina) is an invasive wasp species that preys heavily on honeybees and can establish large nests. Because Auckland relies on honeybees for pollination, its arrival poses ecological and economic risks.

2. Can the yellow-legged hornet be eradicated from New Zealand?

International evidence shows that eradication is only successful when the hornet is detected immediately at the point of entry. Once multiple queens and nests are found, eradication is unlikely. Auckland’s current detections suggest the hornet was established earlier than 2025, reducing the chances of full elimination.

3. How did the yellow-legged hornet get into New Zealand?

The hornet most likely arrived in an unfumigated shipping container coming through the Ports of Auckland. Queens can overwinter inside dark, sheltered spaces such as containers, roof cavities, and sheds — a documented invasion pathway overseas.

4. What does a yellow-legged hornet look like?

They are larger than common NZ wasps, darker in colour, and have distinctive bright yellow legs. Their flight pattern is similar to German wasps, but they are noisier due to their size.

5. Where do yellow-legged hornets build their nests?

Unlike German or common wasps that nest in the ground or walls, yellow-legged hornets typically build large, ball-shaped nests hanging from tree branches.

6. Are yellow-legged hornets dangerous?

Yes. They are aggressive around their nests and can deliver painful stings. Larger hornets can sometimes pierce protective clothing. DIY removal is extremely unsafe — people should keep their distance and call a professional.

7. Do yellow-legged hornets threaten bees in New Zealand?

Yes. This species targets honeybee hives, kills guard bees, and can destroy entire colonies. New Zealand’s bee populations are already under pressure from varroa, so the hornet adds another significant threat.

8. Can yellow-legged hornets be baited?

Yes. They respond well to protein-based wasp baits — similar to German and common wasps. This helps with monitoring and population control. Baits perform poorly in urban environments.

9. What should I do if I think I’ve seen a yellow-legged hornet in Auckland?

Take a photo if safe, note the location, and report it to MPI on 0800 80 99 66. You may also contact a licensed Auckland pest control professional for advice.