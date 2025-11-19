Does Pregnancy Affect Your Oral Health? What Every Expecting Parent Should Know

Did you know pregnancy can affect your oral health? Hormonal changes can lead to gum disease, loose teeth, acid reflux, and unusual cravings, all of which may impact both you and your baby. Maintaining a consistent oral hygiene routine is essential for your health and your baby’s wellbeing.

Protect Your Smile During Pregnancy:

Visit Your Dentist Early : Most check-ups and cleanings are safe. Schedule more complex treatments during the second trimester.

: Most check-ups and cleanings are safe. Schedule more complex treatments during the second trimester. Avoid Harmful Substances: Skip smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, and alcohol-based mouthwashes.

Skip smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, and alcohol-based mouthwashes. Follow a Simple Routine: Drink plenty of water to flush acids. Floss daily after meals. Brush gently with a soft, small-headed brush. Rinse with water, saltwater, or alcohol-free mouthwash.

Eat & Move Wisely: Limit sugary treats and stay active safely.

Read the full article to learn how pregnancy can affect your oral health and what every expecting parent should know.