Police acknowledge IPCA findings into conflict of interest

Police accept the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) regarding an officer who was found to have not recognised a conflict of interest, which led to the inappropriate use of the Police database.

On 24 July 2024 Officer A, who was off duty, attempted to merge with another vehicle.

This was followed by Officer A recording the other car's registration.

Officer A has then discussed the matter with a senior officer the next day, and used the Police database to access the other driver's contact details.

Acting Waikato District Commander, Acting Superintendent Will Loughrin, says that the behaviour isn't consistent with the expectations Police and the public have of staff.

"In this instance Officer A has been given advice by a senior officer and proceeded to access the Police database inappropriately.

"While it is common practice for Police to contact people about their driving, the circumstances that have led to this are not acceptable.

"We understand Officer A believed he was justified in accessing the database in this instance, in the interests of providing education to the other driver.

"However, the circumstances of this incident and follow-on behaviour falls short of what we expect from our staff.

"Police conducted an employment process, and I am satisfied that Officer A now has a full understanding of how to identify a conflict of interest.

"Correct process has also been discussed with the senior officer to prevent this sort of occurrence happening again."