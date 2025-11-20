Former regional councillor Monty Knight remembered

Northland Regional Council (NRC) chair Pita Tipene has paid tribute to former councillor Monty Knight who died tragically in his beloved Far North at the weekend.

Chair Tipene says Councillor Knight was much respected throughout Taitokerau for his business acumen over many years as both a retailer in several fields, including jewellery, and as a winemaker.

"He was inducted into the Northland Business Hall of Fame in 2010, just one year after another Northland retailing legend, jeweller Sir Michael Hill."

Chair Tipene says Councillor Knight also represented his community via stints on both NRC and the Far North District Council.

"He joined Northland Regional Council representing Te Hiku, the council's then northern-most constituency in February 2015, in a by-election following the passing of former councillor Dennis Bowman."

"During his time on council Cr Knight served as one of council's two appointees to the then new Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe beach board."

Chair Tipene says Cr Knight will be remembered as a public-minded and down-to-earth person, who cared deeply about his local community.

"Monty was a genuinely nice human being who served his people with passion and commitment."

He was also not afraid to back himself as evidenced by his successful move into winemaking at Okahu Estate in the 1980s, something sceptics had thought would prove impossible.

"On behalf of Northland Regional Council and its ratepayers I'd like to acknowledge Monty for his exemplary service to the people."