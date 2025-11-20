Summer in the Hutt brings people and events to the city

A new citywide events and activities campaign - Summer in the Hutt - is set to bring fun and people into the heart of the city just as Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) construction gets underway.

The initiative celebrates everything that makes Te Awa Kairangi ki tai Lower Hutt a great place to be. It brings together events big and small, showcases local creativity, supports local businesses and pumps up community spirit.

The initiative is designed to help residents and visitors make the most of summer in Lower Hutt. And with more people in the city, it will help support local businesses as Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi disruption ramps up.

There will be hundreds of activities across Lower Hutt till the end of February from live music and the Hutt City Night Market to community festivals and family adventures.

Mayor Ken Laban says the campaign reflects Council's commitment to keeping the city vibrant and welcoming as the urban centre is reshaped.

"Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi will shape our city for generations. There'll be disruption along the way, but we're still open, still moving, and still backing our local businesses. Summer in the Hutt helps keep our city buzzing while the work progresses."

Mayor Laban says events aren't just fun days out, they also play a key role in community life and economic prosperity.

"Events do more than give us a good day out. They bring people together, support our local cafés and shops, and show off what makes the Hutt special. Whether it's a sports tournament, a concert, or a neighbourhood gathering, every event adds energy and pride to our city."

"We want to back our local favourites and bring in new opportunities for families, young people and visitors. The more we host, the stronger our economy becomes and the more connected our community feels."

Council's Neighbourhoods and Communities Director Andrea Blackshaw says this summer is about setting the tone for a strong year ahead.

"A successful summer season helps us build momentum, but our goal is to have exciting events all year round. We want people coming into the city centre in every season, while it is transformed into a river city of the future through Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi."

You can access the What's On guide via Council's website or through the new Hutt City Libraries app