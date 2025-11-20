Homicide enquiry underway in Waikanae

Police have launched a homicide enquiry after a man died in Waikanae yesterday.

Officers were called to Kakariki Grove about 3:15pm yesterday to reports of an altercation.

A male was located critically injured and, despite medical attention, died at the scene.

Two vehicles left the area, with one being stopped by Police a short time later and a male arrested.

The second vehicle has also been located and the male driver also arrested.

Charges are being considered.

A scene guard remains in place at Kakariki Grove, and enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate others involved in the incident.

Residents can expect to see a Police presence in the area while these enquiries are ongoing.