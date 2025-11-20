Update: Allegations of electoral fraud, Ōtara-Papatoetoe

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Two separate investigations are underway following several complaints received in relation to the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Election.

Police can confirm that at this stage we are investigating 16 complaints, forwarded to us from Election Services.

This investigation remains in the early stages, however they relate to allegations of electoral fraud.

Separately, a petition of inquiry into the conduct of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board (Papatoetoe subdivision) election is before the Manukau District Court.

The respondent to that petition is the independent Electoral Officer for Auckland (from Election Services).