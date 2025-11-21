Fatal crash, SH1, Timaru

Two people have died following a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1, north of Timaru.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 5:10pm, near the intersection of Brosnan Road.

Sadly, two people died at the scene, while one person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road is expected to remain closed until later tonight.