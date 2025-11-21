Coloured sand disposal in Hamilton

Hamilton residents from private households can dispose of recalled coloured sand products at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre from today (Thursday 20 November).

Hamilton City Council has confirmed it will accept the contaminated sand products which were publicly recalled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) earlier this week after tests showed it contained asbestos.

Council said residents should NOT put the recalled sand products in kerbside rubbish or recycling bins.

More information about the recall and which products are affected can be found here.

How private households can dispose of recalled coloured sand products:

Follow MBIE advice for handling the asbestos sand.Place sand in a sealed container.Place the container in a thick plastic bag and seal it securely with tape.Take it to the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre, 60 Lincoln Street, Hamilton.Notify staff at the weighbridge that you have the recalled coloured sand products.Staff will direct customers to the correct bin to dispose of the products.

Drop off of the recalled sand products is free of charge to Hamilton residents.

If the products are not suitably packaged the sand will not be accepted.

Businesses, schools and workplaces should follow the advice of WorkSafe and engage a licensed asbestos removalist to safely dispose of any affected products.