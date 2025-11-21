Appeal following crashes in Timaru

Police investigating a double fatal crash north of Timaru are seeking help from the public.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1, near Brosnan Road, about 5:10pm yesterday.

Sadly, two people died at the scene, while another was airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

As part of ongoing enquiries, Police are appealing to the public for anything which may assist.

The white truck was heading south, while the silver station-wagon was heading north.

There was a separate crash before the fatal crash, involving other vehicles, about 500m north of the scene on SH1 which caused traffic to backup.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw this crash.

If you saw what happened in either crash, or you have any information which may help, please get in touch with Police via 105, referencing file number 251120/2692.