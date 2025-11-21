Meat exports reach $10 billion in the year ended October 2025

New Zealand's total meat exports were valued at $10 billion in the year ended October 2025, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

"This is the first time that year‑ended meat exports have reached $10 billion," international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

The previous high for New Zealand's meat exports was $9.9 billion in the year ended November 2022.

"The value of meat exports has been increasing over time," Ward said.