Passion for rangatahi and te taiao drives Ngāti Rēhia's climate action success

Ngāti Rēhia's commitment to environmental stewardship, rangatahi empowerment and revitalising mātauranga Māori has earned them recognition at a prestigious business awards event.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia took out the 2025 Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award at the Northland Business Excellence Awards at Whangarei's McKay Stadium on November 07.

Sponsored and judged by Northland Regional Council, the award honours businesses making measurable strides in environmental responsibility and climate resilience.

Judges praised Ngāti Rēhia's holistic, future‑focused approach to sustainability, which they said was "grounded in mātauranga Māori and community leadership."

They were also impressed with the hapū's mahi across ecosystem restoration, waterway protection, sustainable housing, and rangatahi empowerment which had set a benchmark for collaborative, regenerative climate action deeply connected to whenua and wai.

Ngāti Rēhia kuia Nora Rameka says fostering rangatahi capability and intergenerational knowledge‑sharing has been central to their vision for a resilient future.

She says the award isn't just a trophy for Ngāti Rēhia, but validates their commitment to safeguarding te taiao and strengthens their resolve to implement climate resilience strategies.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition as it reflects the collective effort of our hapū, whānau and especially our rangatahi, who stand as guardians of the taiao," Whaea Nora says.

"This celebration is not just about awards – it's about recognising the heart and soul of Ngāti Rēhia and how together, we uplift each other and carry our legacy forward.

"This award belongs to all of us, ngā kaitiaki o te Taiao."

This is not the first time Ngāti Rēhia have been recognised for their mahi in this space, with their Taiao Team winning in the prestigious Kaitiakitanga category at the 2023 NRC Environmental Awards.

Whaea Nora says Ngāti Rēhia's journey has been marked by visionary initiatives and deep community engagement, with the likes of their Kauri Sanctuary (established in 2018), "becoming a sacred space for protecting kauri and educating the community about kauri dieback".

She says it has also provided training for rangatahi and whānau on biodiversity and ecological impacts.

Northland Regional Council's new Chair Pita Tipene says he felt humbled to present the award to Ngāti Rēhia at the event, calling them "the real leaders in the environmental field".

"E hari ana taku ngākau, I felt proud and elated that Ngāti Rēhia received the Sustainability and Climate Action Award," Chair Tipene says.

"The establishment of Te Whare Taiao o Ngāti Rēhia (Ngāti Rēhia Environmental Services) was a standout for me." "They have a great team of hapū rangers working on the ground with very capable management which is fantastic."

"Ngāti Rēhia are to be congratulated for their great work and should be supported to do more given their exemplary mahi."

Looking ahead, Whaea Nora says their vision remains bold and deeply rooted in their values, with a focus on growing capacity and investment in their and structures.

"We'll deepen partnerships with universities and experts to foster innovation and knowledge exchange, expand restoration and climate resilience projects and protect our whenua and taiao for generations to come," she says.

"We are dedicated to empowering our people to lead with aroha and purpose and nurturing leadership grounded in tikanga and community."

The Northland Business Excellence Awards, presented by NZ Chambers of Commerce Northland and powered by Northpower and Top Energy NZ, have celebrated regional business achievement for 48 years.

NorthChamber organises the awards, honouring excellence across all sectors.