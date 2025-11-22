Man to appear in court after baby receives injuries

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott:

A man has been arrested and charged following unexplained injuries to a baby in Hutt Valley.

Yesterday at around 8am Police were called to an address in Avalon after a report of a disorder.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a baby who had allegedly been intentionally injured.

They were transported to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene, he is due to reappear in Hutt Valley District Court on 1 December, charged with four counts of injures with intent to injure.

We would like to thank members of the community who are supporting the family and who have come forward with information already.

Police would like to speak with anyone else who may have information in relation to the incident or witnessed any unusual behaviour.

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Wade Jennings would like to remind the community that it's not just whānau who are living in the house that can report concerns of harm to our tamariki, but anyone who suspects or witnesses behaviours that are concerning.

Inspector Jennings encourages those who have thought about reporting, and haven't, to do so. This can be done anonymously through to Oranga Tamariki or to Police.

Information can be provided through 105, please reference file number: 251120/0124

You can also make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.