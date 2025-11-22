Resene workers to strike again as company moves just 8 cents on pay

Resene workers will strike again next week after the company increased its pay offer by an average of only 8 cents per hour – taking the current offer to just 84 cents on average.

Strike notices have been issued for full‑day strikes on Monday and Tuesday, with a picket at Resene's head office and factory in Naenae from 9:30 am on Monday.

Margaret "Mags" Jackson says the situation has left members feeling disrespected.

"Resene still think we're not important enough to pay the Living Wage. Their latest offer makes us feel like we're just a number. It's like they value their reputation more than us, even though we contribute massively to their profits. We feel disappointed, less valued, and pissed off to be frank," Mags says.

She says workers are more determined than ever.

"The vibe is pretty amped up, everyone's ready to go for round two. And the community support has been amazing. The love from near and far gives us courage and strength. The support through fundraising has been overwhelming. It shows there are genuine people out there who care," unlike Resene.

Lui Betham says the company's refusal to offer real increases has pushed workers to take further action.

"We're striking again to get the Living Wage, and to show Resene we're not backing down," he says.

"The latest offer is basically the same as the last one. It's insulting. We're still talking about cents, not real dollar increases – just a few cents reshuffled."

He says members remain united, even though no one wants to be in this position.

"We would rather not be striking, but we're doing it to show we won't accept a low‑ball offer."

Lui also thanks the community for the strong support.

"The support from the community has been incredible. St David's Church, the whole Naenae community, and people all over the country have backed us. It's very humbling."

E tū Team Leader Finn O'Dwyer‑Cunliffe says Resene's movement of 8 cents shows it is not serious about resolving the dispute.

"The offer is completely unrealistic for workers who are struggling with the cost of living while Resene continues to profit," Finn says.

"We've estimated that the additional cost of paying the Living Wage would be about $200,000. That's a drop in the ocean for Resene.

"Members have been incredibly patient, and they've been clear about what they need. The company can afford a fair deal. It's time for Resene to step up."

PICKET DETAILS

Monday 24 November

9:30 am – 10:30 am

Resene Head Office

50 Vogel Street, Naenae