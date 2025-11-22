Air NZ cabin crew to strike for 24 hours on 8 December

E tū members working as cabin crew at Air New Zealand will strike for the full day on Monday 8 December, after months of negotiations failed to secure a fair deal on pay and conditions.

Around 1250 E tū cabin crew across the international, domestic, and regional fleets will stop work for the full day. This historic co‑ordinated action is made up of three separate official strikes across three collective agreements and represents crew across the entire network.

Crew say Air New Zealands latest offer does not reflect the responsibilities, pressures, or fatigue risks that come with their work. Many are unwilling to be named publicly, fearing they will be treated unfavourably by the company if they speak out a sign of the strain workers are under.

An anonymous crew member says Air New Zealand is expecting more from crew without addressing core safety and fatigue concerns.

Air New Zealand is prioritising efficiency over crew wellbeing. Theyre asking us to be more productive when our rosters are already stretched, and that increases the risk of fatigue. Fatigue in aviation is dangerous, affecting the safety of both crew and passengers. Were also being asked to trade away hard‑won conditions just to get an inflation‑level pay rise, and that isnt a fair deal.

They say the overall mood across the fleet has been steadily deteriorating.

Right now, morale is low. Crew feel disconnected from management, undervalued, and ignored. The company talks about people being its biggest asset, but the offer on the table doesnt show that. Weve given clear feedback and rejected previous offers, yet we keep seeing the same proposals that devalue our work.

A decent offer would mean safer, more sustainable conditions and a pay rise that actually moves us forward. It would show the company genuinely values the people who keep the operation running every day.

E tū National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh says cabin crew have shown loyalty, professionalism, and care through incredibly challenging years, and the company needs to change course.

Cabin crew have gone above and beyond for Air New Zealand and for the travelling public. If the company wants to reach a settlement, they need to make real changes to their position. Our members are seeking a fair deal that reflects their skill, responsibility, and the vital safety role they play every day, Rachel says.

Negotiations will continue next week, and our team remains ready to get this settled.