Name release: Fatal crash, Tokerau Beach

By New Zealand Police

Police can release the name of the teenager killed after a crash on a Far North Beach a week ago.

The crash involving a 4WD vehicle was reported on Tokerau Beach on 14 November just before 7.30pm.

Sadly, Samuel James Herdman, 17, of Pukenui died at the scene.

Two other people were injured at the time.

One was airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland, with the other transported to Kaitaia Hospital.

Both people have now been discharged from hospital.

Police extend our sympathies to Samuel's friends and loved ones for their loss.

Samuel's family have asked for privacy as they grieve his passing.

Police are conducting enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.