Update: Name release, fatal house fire incident, Sanson

Please attribute to Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham

Police are now in a position to officially release the names of those who died in Sanson on Saturday 15 November.

They were Goldie May Iris Field, 1, Hugo John Field, 5, August James Field, 7, and Dean Michael Field, 36.

Our deepest condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time.

They are being provided with wrap around support.

The scene examination at the property has been completed, and this was handed back to family on Thursday morning.

Police's investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing, and it will take time for us to get answers for the family.

We would like to acknowledge the community for their outpouring of support for the family as they come to terms with this tragedy.

I would also like to thank the many Police staff who have worked tirelessly over the last week, and continue to work on this difficult investigation.