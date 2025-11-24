Seach for missing fisherman, Tapotupotu Bay

The search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Tapotupotu Bay, near Cape Reinga, will resume this morning.

At about 3.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called following a report of a man who had been swept off the rocks while fishing in the remote location with friends.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Northland Police Search and Rescue Team Leader, says Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched immediately.

He says Police crews, alongside Search and Rescue, Coastguard Air Patrol, Customs, Surf Lifesaving and Northern Rescue Helicopter searched the area until dark.

"This is a particularly remote area and crews searched into the night, however the man was not located.

"Our crews will head back out on the water this morning to continue the search.

"I would like to thank all the agencies that have been involved in the search so far, as well as the locals in the area who have made themselves available to assist – it's very appreciated."