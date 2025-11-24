All day parking is set to become cheaper in the central city 

On‑street all‑day parking rates at selected central city locations are set to become cheaper making it more cost‑effective for workers and other long‑stay visitors to park in the city.

Starting Monday 24 November, Hamilton City Council will introduce lower pricing at selected all‑day parking locations where occupancy is below 85%.

Head of Transport Gordon Naidoo said Council is committed to making sure it is providing the best possible parking options across the city to meet demand.

"When we introduced a new demand‑responsive parking model last year, we committed to continuing to monitor demand to ensure we had the right balance between providing parking options for central city visitors at the right price."

"Our data showed that some all‑day paid parking areas were not getting the number of users we expected, so this reduction will help make better use of available parking space while supporting workers, long‑stay visitors, and local businesses."

New rates (Monday to Friday, 8 am–5 pm, payment via PayMyPark app only) will apply to the following all‑day paid parking areas:

Hamilton Parade – $5Memorial Drive – $4Victoria Street – $4Seddon Road North (Mill Street to roundabout) – $4Old Mill Street (on‑street) – $4Old Mill Street (carpark) – $3

Other all‑day parking areas will remain at the current rate of $6 per day. First hour free parking does not apply to all‑day parking.

Naidoo said the changes reflect Council's commitment to listening to the community and improving access to affordable parking.

"All day parking provides affordable options for people working or spending longer periods of time in the central city, and by dropping prices in selected areas with less than 85% occupancy, we're making it even easier for those people to access convenient parking," Naidoo said.

For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/parking.

For help or questions, call the Council on 07 838 6699.