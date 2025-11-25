Second arrest made in relation to Pukehinau Flats shooting incident

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting incident at Pukehinau Flats in Brooklyn earlier this month.

About 3.30pm on Sunday 2 November, Police were notified of an altercation at the flats which had resulted in a shot being discharged towards a man.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured by the shot, however he did sustain injuries as he jumped from the southern end second-floor balcony to escape the offender.

On 7 November, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the incident.

She has since appeared in court and was remanded on bail to reappear on 1 December.

On 5 November, a 22-year-old man was stopped by Police in Palmerston North for allegedly travelling at excess speed, and was arrested after being found in possession of a shotgun.

Wellington CIB have since charged this man in relation to the shooting incident at Pukehinau flats.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on 1 December 2025, charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated robbery.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

We know this incident caused considerable distress to the residents of Pukehinau Flats, as well as the wider community, and we are pleased to have put those believed to be responsible before the courts.