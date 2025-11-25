Ashburton town supply water sample nears national health limit for nitrate; almost double levels associated with reproductive risk.

Greenpeace is deeply concerned about the future of Ashburton's town water supply, as testing on Sunday revealed that a sample had reached nitrate contamination levels of 9.65 mg/L.

"This sample from Ashburton's town water supply is dangerously close to the New Zealand Government's limit for nitrate contamination in drinking water," says Greenpeace freshwater campaigner Will Appelbe.

However, Appelbe notes that this limit is outdated and that there are calls from public health scientists to lower it, in line with findings from a growing body of international research.

"Long‑term exposure to nitrate in drinking water at levels much lower than the current health limit – and much lower than this sample from the Ashburton town supply – has been associated with significant health impacts, particularly for pregnant people."

A 2021 Californian study found that nitrate levels above 5 mg/L are associated with a 47 % increased risk of preterm birth. Above 10 mg/L of nitrate, the risk increased by 250 %. The New Zealand College of Midwives recommends that pregnant people consider an alternative source of drinking water if their supply is over 5 mg/L.

"Ashburton District Council and Environment Canterbury must make the community aware of the risk and provide an alternative safe source of water," says Appelbe. "Because right now, pregnant people in Ashburton could be drinking this water with no knowledge of the potential risks to them and their baby."

Greenpeace held water testing events over the last week in Gore, Waimate, and Darfield. It tested approximately 200 water samples over the three events, more than 100 of which were in Darfield.

Environment Canterbury's Annual Ground Water Quality Survey released in August shows that nitrate‑nitrogen contamination is worsening across 62 % of groundwater wells, while 18 % show no change in contamination and 20 % show a decrease, in sites where a ten‑year trend can be established.

"Even if we were to stop nitrate pollution immediately, Ashburton's water would likely still get worse before it gets better. That's why it's so important to act now to stop pollution at the source. But right now, Environment Canterbury isn't even trying to do that," says Appelbe.

"Since the start of this year, Environment Canterbury has approved – or is in the process of approving – more dairy expansions that will add another 35,000 dairy cattle to the Canterbury plains. More cows mean more nitrate pollution, and more rural communities with undrinkable water."

"Environment Canterbury must immediately stop dairy expansions, and phase out the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser to protect rural communities' drinking water here in Canterbury. They declared a nitrate emergency in September, and it's time they put their money where their mouth is."