Shake-up of local government long overdue - Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is cautiously welcoming signals from the Government that a major shake-up of local government is on its way.

"This discussion is long overdue and will be welcome news for farming families and rural ratepayers," says Federated Farmers local government spokesperson Sandra Faulkner.

Localism must sit at the heart of local council reforms, Faulkner says.

"Federated Farmers strongly supports a single layer of local government based on communities of interest.

"That means exploring unitary councils that separate large cities from rural and regional areas where appropriate.

"This reflects the reality that those in urban areas have different needs, priorities, and interactions with local councils than those in rural areas.

"This would allow the efficiency of a single layer of local government while maintaining connection with the people and communities they serve."

Faulkner is also staunch in her view that rural representation must be maintained under any new local government arrangements.

"Rural communities pay a significant share of rates under the current structure - and those rates bills just keep climbing.

"Yet at the same time, we're increasingly seeing our rural representation around council tables diminished - particularly with councils that share large urban population centres."

Regional councils currently undertake important functions that are critical for rural communities, including flood‑protection schemes, pest management, and civil defence co‑ordination.

"The reform process needs care and debate. Local government structures have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years as rates have skyrocketed and service levels have declined.

"With the rising cost of living top of mind for most households and businesses, there is a real need to strip out the inefficiencies and duplication that pull a handbrake on productivity.

"With that in mind, it's clear why looking at better ways we could structure and run our local government has become a top priority for the Beehive."

Faulkner says there is room for some of these functions to move to central government, but it is important that policy decisions relating to resource allocation remain local decisions rather than being centralised through Wellington.

"Federated Farmers will support reforms that streamline processes and create efficiencies while also maintaining local representation and communities of interest."