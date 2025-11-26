One person arrested in relation to Stewart Island hunting incident
Wednesday 26 November 2025, 1:46AM
Police investigating the death of Jock Grant Davies, who died in a hunting incident near Lords River, Stewart Island, have arrested one person.
A 39-year-old Ashburton man is to appear in the Invercargill District Court on 16 December 2025 on a charge of careless use of a firearm causing death.
Police were notified of the hunting incident around midday Saturday 5 July.
A Search and Rescue team was deployed to the island via helicopter, and located the man deceased.