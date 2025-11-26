One person arrested in relation to Stewart Island hunting incident

Police investigating the death of Jock Grant Davies, who died in a hunting incident near Lords River, Stewart Island, have arrested one person.

A 39-year-old Ashburton man is to appear in the Invercargill District Court on 16 December 2025 on a charge of careless use of a firearm causing death.

Police were notified of the hunting incident around midday Saturday 5 July.

A Search and Rescue team was deployed to the island via helicopter, and located the man deceased.