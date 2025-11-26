infonews.co.nz
Login Sign up
DEATHS

Fatal crash, Ashburton

New Zealand Police

Wednesday 26 November 2025, 1:47AM

By New Zealand Police

31 views

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of Hinds Arundel Road and Gills Road, Ashburton, this evening.

Police were notified of the two‑vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, around 6 pm.

Sadly, the motorcyclist was found deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.