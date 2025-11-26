Local government reform discussion welcomed - Mayoral Forum

MEDIA RELEASE ON BEHALF OF THE NORTHLAND MAYORAL FORUM

Northland’s Mayoral Forum acknowledges central government plans for a major review of the way the nation’s local government is structured - but says any eventual outcome must have what is best for Taitokerau at its heart.

The Government announced today a proposal that would eventually abolish regional councils, in a bid to streamline local government delivery.

The Northland Mayoral Forum comprises the region’s three district mayors and Northland Regional Council (NRC) Chair Pita Tipene.

The forum says it members collectively agree that it is timely to review the way local government is structured - both locally and nationally - given the current set up has effectively been in place for more than 35 years since the local government reforms of 1989.

Far North Kahika (Mayor) Moko Tepania says all four forum members are unanimous that whatever the outcome of any reform, "we want to make sure it’s in the best interests of Northland as a whole. We do not need a ‘one size fits all’ solution imposed by Wellington."

"I support the Government’s drive for efficiencies across both local and central government," says Whangārei Mayor Ken Couper.

"Today’s announcement is significant, and we will take time to carefully work through its implications. Our priority is ensuring that any changes deliver real benefits for our communities and our region. We look forward to working constructively with the Government and our fellow Northland councils throughout this process."

"I am looking forward to working with the other Northland Council’s to get the best possible outcome for our ratepayers," says Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen.

Regional council Chair Tipene says that all four Northland councils are united in working together proactively on solutions to better serve our communities and the region.

"All four councils want to work together with central government on the proposal but need time to look more closely at the detail of the proposal and says it is difficult to go into more specifics at this early stage," says Chair Tipene.

