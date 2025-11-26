Bodies of climbers recovered from Aoraki Mount Cook

Police, with the assistance of Department of Conservation and the Rescue Coordination Centre, have recovered the bodies of two climbers on Aoraki Mount Cook.

"We can now begin the process of returning these men to their families," says Canterbury Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker.

"I want to thank all of those involved in the rescue and recovery, it has been a difficult period, most of all for the families of the two climbers and the wider community.

"We can confirm one of the climbers is from the United States of America, and we continue to work with the US consulate."

The climbers were part of a group of four, made up of two New Zealand guides and two clients.

About 10.45pm on Monday, the group were climbing to the summit of Aoraki Mt Cook from Empress Hut when two members fell from a ridge onto the west side of the mountain.

Police were notified about 11.20pm.

"A helicopter from Queenstown uplifted staff from the Department of Conservation Aoraki Search and Rescue team, while a helicopter from Dunedin flew straight to the mountain and began searching.

"The helicopter from Dunedin located two climbers in the group, who were airlifted from the mountain about 2.15am on Tuesday.

"Both helicopters searched throughout the night.

"About 7am yesterday, the two missing climbers were located deceased, and they were recovered around midday.

Our thoughts are with their families and friends at this time."

The matter is now with the Coroner and a formal identification process has begun.