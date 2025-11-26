Man charged following Waiuku fire

A man is due in court today following a large fire at a Waiuku business on Monday night.

Police treated the fire as suspicious with a scene examination carried out yesterday.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Robson, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a search warrant was executed in the Waiuku area last night.

"A 30-year-old local man was arrested at the property and has been charged with arson."

The man is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

"The fire has caused extensive damage," acting Detective Inspector Robson says.

"We would like to acknowledge the assistance from the public, local businesses and Fire and Emergency NZ in this matter, as well as the work of the Counties Manukau Crime Squad in being able to resolve this matter quickly."

Anyone that has further information to assist Police can update us online now or call 105 using the reference number 251125/6093.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.